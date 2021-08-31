Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.69. 10,869,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,491,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

