Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $33,396,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

