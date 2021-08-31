Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 342,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

