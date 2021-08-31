Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider James Garner Purchases 20,000 Shares

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) insider James Garner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,620.00 ($19,728.57).

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

