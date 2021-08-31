Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.