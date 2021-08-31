Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.37. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

