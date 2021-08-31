KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

