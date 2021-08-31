Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,148.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,148 ($41.13) and last traded at GBX 3,126 ($40.84), with a volume of 8540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,110 ($40.63).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,748.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,652.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 126.42.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

