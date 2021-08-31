Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.79.

KIM opened at $21.83 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 903,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

