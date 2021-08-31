KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $342.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.86. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

