Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,057 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA accounts for 1.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.27% of Kura Sushi USA worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 40,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.21. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

