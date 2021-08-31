Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $647.64 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

