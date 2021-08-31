Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LABP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

