Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $35.66

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.66, but opened at $34.68. Lands’ End shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 1,214 shares changing hands.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

