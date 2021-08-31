LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LXS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €62.62 ($73.67) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.45. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

