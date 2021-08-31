Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 49,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

