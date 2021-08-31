Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 82,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 250,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 483,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,276,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 325,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 24,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $153.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

