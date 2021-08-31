Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

