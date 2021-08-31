Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 650,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $644,589. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

