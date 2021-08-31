Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the first quarter worth $203,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Shares of CCEL opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 348.19% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.