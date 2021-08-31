LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
LifeWorks stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $28.16.
LifeWorks Company Profile
