LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LifeWorks stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

