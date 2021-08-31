Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $315.55 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

