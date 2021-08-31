Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 528,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 5,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,640. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

