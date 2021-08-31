Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.41 or 0.99520203 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 737,741,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

