Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Lithia Motors worth $25,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD opened at $327.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

