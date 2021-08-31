Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

