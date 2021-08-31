LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 914.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

