LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

