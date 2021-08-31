Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Issues Earnings Results

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.

Lizhi stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.27. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lizhi stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

