Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.81. 3,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

