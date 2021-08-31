Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

NYSE:D traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.84. 4,361,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,867. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

