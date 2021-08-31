Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 14,420 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,630. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.07 and its 200-day moving average is $287.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

