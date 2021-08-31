LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.46). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.02. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

