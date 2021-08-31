Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LZAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.