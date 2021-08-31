Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 80.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691,646 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 44,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,365,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 176,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.