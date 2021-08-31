Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2,291.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

