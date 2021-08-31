Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $451.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $452.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

