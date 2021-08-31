Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,671 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

