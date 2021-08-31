LSV Asset Management Has $12.27 Million Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

