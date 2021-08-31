LSV Asset Management Has $16.95 Million Stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE BLX opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

