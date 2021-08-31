LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 200.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

