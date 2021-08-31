LSV Asset Management Sells 2,100 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of American National Group worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,371,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 47,388 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

