LSV Asset Management Sells 4,100 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $513,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $307,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PKOH opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $338.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

