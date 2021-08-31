LSV Asset Management Trims Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $435.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.