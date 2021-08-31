LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

