Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.07. Lufax shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 102,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 72.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $8,197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 61.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,665 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

