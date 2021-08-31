Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 4,760 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPCBU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,701,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $12,064,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $11,672,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $5,916,000.

VPCBU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

