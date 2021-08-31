Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,838,057 VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,838,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,352,000. VEREIT makes up 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE VER traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,731. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.