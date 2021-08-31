Magnetar Financial LLC Has $20.01 Million Stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.