Magnetar Financial LLC Has $45.20 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $45,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 1,180.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 488,316 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 784.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 234,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $6,633,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $52,133,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

OTCMKTS:GGPIU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 8,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,690. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.